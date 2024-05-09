Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrates International Labour Day

The school celebrated International Labour Day with great enthusiasm and dignity to pay respect to the supporting staff of the school. The ceremony was presided over by Vice-Principal Rev Bro Prashant Kullu and Headmistress Sr Santhana Mary. The ceremony commenced with a prayer song and followed by a welcome dance. A variety of cultural items and a song especially composed to honour and appreciate the hard work of the supporting staff was presented by students. To extend a gesture of gratitude, handmade cards and keychains, specially designed and created by students, were presented to them. The vice-principal acknowledged the tireless and continuous efforts put in by the support staff and asked the students to have respect and gratitude for those ‘who are always there for us’.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu