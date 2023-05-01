Montgomerians bring laurels

Thirteen students of the MGN Public School, Kapurthala, participated in the UCMAS 21st national and state-level competition which was held online. They brought laurels to the school by securing various positions in the competition. The competition was held for the 6-15 age group. Mazel Gupta of Class I was the first runner-up. Sehraj Singh Bhandal of Class VI was the third runner-up followed by Kunj Arora of CIV, Riyansh Maini of III and Ashna of Class II. Vrishti Gupta of Class III and Shivang Sharma of Class V got merit certificates. Gurjaap, Bani, Avneet, Medhavini, Navreet, Jasjot also grabbed varied positions at the state level. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated the winners.