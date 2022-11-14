More room to dream

A world of Changed outlook and new skills

Let’s explore what’s our dream, After the pandemic which is our stream.

Into the river of knowledge we flow, Let’s choose the career in which our minds will grow.

The world is full of knowledge. We all gain knowledge from our teachers till we pass out of college. Though the two-year Covid lockdown reduced our exposure to the real world, I guess it brought us closer to our families and explore the digital world. During this tough time children have learnt many skills that have changed their dreams and aspirations.

We have started watching the 'YouTube', developed our interest and hobbies, boosted our vocabulary, have become more tech savvy and learnt digital skills that have opened the gateway to lots of opportunities.

During Covid, many children have made their Google Accounts and have opened their channels on 'YouTube' on various topics like cooking, gaming as well as education, with ambitions of becoming successful YouTubers and earn money. Many have become bloggers and are writing various blogs. Interacting and connecting globally with people on the internet has widened one’s thinking and horizons.

Many of us currently in High school aspire to be at high posts in offices and choose to be astronomers, mathematicians, entrepreneurs etc. Also, many future Sachins, Ronaldos and Bruce Lees have developed after Covid and the ones with interest in studies are aspiring to be world's next Ramanujans, Einsteins, Shakespeares etc.

All these different and unique aspirations and dreams have enthused children to achieve their goals.

Moreover, now parents' attitudes have also changed about the social and gender distinctions. Parents allow the boys to dream of being a teacher or cook and girls to be a pilot. This parental support has motivated the children to soar high to explore and achieve their dreams.

The changed outlook and new skills can help us a lot. I think there are many opportunities in this post Covid world for children to fulfil their aspirations and dreams.

O! My buddies, if you wish to fly high, in the limitless sky.

Taking help of technology, is something you must try.

Aaryav Bhardwaj, Class VII, AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh