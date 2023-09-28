Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala, holds NCF seminar

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) seminar for teachers was held at the school. The seminar was organised by Rajeev Mahajan of Ratna Sagar, where Dr Vandana Shahi (National Awardee 2020) provided them with a platform to explore innovative teaching methods and curriculum updates. The primary goal was to familiarise teachers with the latest updates in the National Curriculum Framework and equip them with pedagogical tools to engage students effectively. One of the highlights of the event was the keynote address delivered by Dr Vandana Shahi, a renowned educationist and advocate of progressive teaching methodologies. Principal Daljeet Singh expressed his satisfaction with the turnout and engagement of the teachers.
