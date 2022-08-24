Moti Lal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students celebrated Janmashtami with enthusiasm and pledged to imbibe Lord Krishna's teachings in their life. The school was decorated like a temple. The students and staff members initiated the occasion by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. Matki decoration and fancy dress competitions were also held. Students came dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha, Meera, Yashoda and Sudama and gave delighted performances. Principal Ravinder Kumar talked about the importance of Janmashtami in Hinduism.