Moti Lal Nehru Public School Jind

The school organised a meeting of meritorious students and their parents. This was the first-of-its-kind programme in Jind city. Sahil Gupta IAS, ADC Jind and Rohtash Sharma, DEO, attended the programme as chief guests to meet the meritorious children and their parents. A Children's Parliament was organised by the School Teacher's Fund. The initiative was highly appreciated by the parents. Sandeep Dahiya, the chairman of the school, thanked all guests. He also announced the going scholarship of Rs 2,51,000 for National Topper; Rs 1,51,000 for State Topper; Rs 51,000 for District Topper; and Rs 11,000 for School Topper.
