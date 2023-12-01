Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind,celebrates Gurpurb

The Spelling Branch of the Primary Department of the school celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. Students of Class I to V participated in a series of activities that not only acknowledged the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev but also showcased the talent and creativity of young learners. The programme began with a special assembly where students shared information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, emphasising on the values of equality, compassion and service to humanity. After the assembly, the young minds of the school were engaged in various activities, ranging from arts and crafts representing Sikh culture to recitation of ‘bhajans’ and ‘shabads’, reflecting the spiritual essence of the occasion.
