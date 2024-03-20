Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organises annual result day event

The school organised the annual result day function on its premises. There was a festive scene in the school courtyard, lit up with the shining faces of the school students. The programme started with the lighting of lamp. Jind MLA Krishna Midha was the chief guest. He congratulated the children and wished them a bright future and said the children should continue to study diligently and keep reaching heights. The students, dressed in colourful costumes, mesmerised people with their captivating presentation. Students presented many cultural items, dance, music, drama, etc. All the spectators praised the event and encouraged the students with thunderous applause. Chairman of the School Management Committee Sandeep Dahiya said self-confidence in children is developed by teachers from an early age. Children achieve success in life only through self-confidence. Parents and teachers should always be ready to make their invaluable contribution in the all-round development of their personality. School Principal Ravinder Kumar shared the achievements of the school through the annual report of the last session. Meritorious students were honoured by giving them certificates. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar congratulated the children on the annual day celebration and wished them for their bright future. The enthusiasm of the teachers and parents was worth seeing.

