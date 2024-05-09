Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, team comes 2nd in Muay Thai meet

Students of the school performed very well in the state-level Muay Thai sports competition, organised in Bhiwan. School teams from all over Haryana participated in the competition. The school team secured the second position and the performance of the students was commendable. Class XII students Jatin and Simran won gold medals, Class VIII student Sumit won silver medal, and Class XII students Randeep and Ishaan won bronze medals.
