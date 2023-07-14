Motilal Nehru Public School students learn traffic rules

Teachers of the school explained to students traffic rules to avoid road accidents. They told the students that they should not run while crossing the road and before going on the road, they should stay at a safe place. After that they should look right and left, and if there is a vehicle coming at a high speed, they should wait for it to pass. Children should always walk on the side of the road. Children who walk or use a bicycle may be at a higher risk of road accidents than children travelling by bus. Therefore, all children should be careful when crossing the road. School Principal Ravinder Kumar said, “Whatever we learn in childhood, we never forget in life. No matter how young we are, we should learn all the rules of road safety and traffic now itself.” School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Co-ordinator Surendee Kumar said if every child is determined to follow the traffic rules, he himself will be safe, as well as other passengers will also be safe. This will make the journey smooth and pleasant. School teachers Pooja Pasrija, Sonika and Neha were present.