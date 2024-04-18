Motilal Nehru Public School, Urban Estate, Jind

The school organised a special quiz competition to celebrate Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. The quiz competition proved to be a good medium for students to gain information about Ambedkar’s life, work and thinking. Students from Class VI to VIII participated in the quiz competition. Many questions were asked regarding Ambedkar’s life, his thoughts and his social work. Students listened to them carefully, understood and answered them. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar appreciated the efforts of the students. The quiz competition was organised by teachers of the school. School administrator VP Sharma and head coordinator Surendra Kumar said the competition not only gave students an opportunity to gain information about Ambedkar, but also showed support and understanding towards his thoughts. School teachers Pooja Pasrija, Suman, Meena Kumari and other members were present.
