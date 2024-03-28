Motilal Nehru Public School, Urban Estate, Jind, observes Martyrdom Day

Martyrdom Day was observed on the premises of the school to pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. This programme was presided over by school coordinator Surender Kumar. District president of the Indian Veteran Organisation Captain RS Redhu, vice-president Lieutenant Joginder Khatkar, general secretary Captain Balwan Singh and other 35 veterans of the IVO, Jind, were present as chief guests. The program reflected a feeling of true reverence, patriotism and gratitude towards those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of the country. Under the guidance of the school management, students and teachers participated in the event to honour the brave heroes who made unparalleled sacrifices for the country. The ceremony began with the flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem, which instilled a sense of pride and unity among all present. Throughout the programme, students participated in various activities remembering the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs. A captivating presentation through patriotic poetry, songs and dance was given by school students on the importance of Martyrdom Day and the historical account of freedom fighter. President of the institution Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar, remembering the martyrs, announced that 40 per cent concession in fees will be given to the children of retired soldiers taking admission in the school. At the conclusion of the function, the guests were presented with gifts.

