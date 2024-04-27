Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a comprehensive drill on ‘Fire Safety’ and conducted an awareness session. The event saw active participation from officials of the Fire Department, Chandigarh, who provided invaluable guidance to both students and teachers on adhering to safety standards during fire emergencies. During the drill, various teams comprising students and teachers demonstrated their preparedness and swift response in simulated fire scenarios. A vigilant team of teachers and students executed the drill with precision, showcasing their commitment to safety protocols. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh emphasised the significance of such exercises in enhancing preparedness against disasters. She expressed her belief that fostering awareness on fire safety and disaster management techniques can contribute to making the entire country a safer place to reside in.

