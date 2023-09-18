 Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Teacher's Day : The Tribune India

  • Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Teacher's Day

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Teacher's Day

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Teacher's Day


The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. The event commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned educationist, and underscored the invaluable contributions of the school’s faculty under the visionary guidance of the Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel. The festivities commenced with the recitation of a verse from the Bible. A warm welcome note followed, expressing gratitude to the teachers for their unwavering commitment to the noble profession of teaching. As a token of appreciation, the teachers, including administrative staff, were honoured for their invaluable contributions to the institution. The hall reverberated with excitement as thrilling games such as Talent Hunt, Traffic Signal, Meri Awaaz Suno and Balloon Dance engaged everyone. The heart-warming dance performances added a touch of magic to the celebration, making it a day to be cherished. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh emphasised the pivotal role teachers play in moulding responsible citizens and fostering good human beings for tomorrow.

