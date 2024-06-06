Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, holds workshop on ‘Counselling Techniques for Generation Z’

The school conducted an enlightening workshop titled ‘Counselling Techniques for Generation Z’ in collaboration with Orange Education, a leading provider of educational training and resources. The workshop aimed to equip educators with the skills necessary to effectively support the unique mental health and developmental needs of Generation Z students. The key speaker for the event was Dr Saurabh Maheshwari, a postgraduate from the IIT and renowned motivational speaker. Dr Maheshwari’s insightful presentation covered various topics, including the characteristics of Generation Z, their distinct challenges, and the most effective counselling techniques tailored for this demographic. He provided an overview of the behavioural patterns, preferences, and technological adeptness of Generation Z. He emphasised the importance of recognising their values and communication styles to build trust and rapport. The session delved into the common mental health issues faced by Generation Z, such as anxiety, depression, and stress, particularly exacerbated by social media and academic pressures. Practical techniques were discussed to address these challenges, including cognitive-behavioural strategies, mindfulness practices, and the use of digital tools for mental health support. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her gratitude towards Orange Education for organising such a pertinent and timely workshop. She said, “Understanding and addressing the mental health needs of our students is crucial. This workshop has empowered our educators with the necessary tools to better support our students.”

