Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosts workshop on ‘retirement planning’ for teachers

The school hosted a comprehensive workshop on ‘retirement planning’ for its teachers. The initiative aimed at empowering educators with the knowledge and tools necessary for effective financial management and secure retirement planning. The workshop was led by Nishant Mahajan, a renowned financial adviser from the CBSE, who covered various critical aspects of retirement planning, including analysing future financial requirements and lifestyle goals post-retirement; exploring safe and profitable investment options such as mutual funds, pensions, and fixed deposits; efficient tax management to maximise retirement savings; importance of health insurance and managing healthcare costs in retirement; and understanding wills, estate planning, and nominations to ensure smooth transfer of assets. The interactive session saw enthusiastic participation from teachers, who appreciated the practical advice and personal anecdotes shared by Mahajan. The workshop included a question and answer segment, where teachers had the opportunity to address their specific concerns and queries regarding their financial planning. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh emphasised the importance of such initiatives and said, “Our teachers dedicate their lives to educating and nurturing young minds. It is our responsibility to ensure they are well-prepared for a comfortable and secure retirement. This workshop is a step in that direction”.

