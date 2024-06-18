Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organises educational, adventure trip to Mussoorie, Dhanaulti

The school organised an exhilarating four-day, three-night educational and adventure trip to Mussoorie, Dehradun, and Dhanaulti for its students. The trip was filled with enriching experiences and thrilling activities, providing students with both educational insights and adventure. The journey began in Dehradun, where students visited the Regional Science Centre. The centre’s interactive exhibits and informative displays offered students a hands-on learning experience about various scientific principles and innovations. Next, the group explored the Forest Research Institute (FRI), an iconic institution in Dehradun known for its stunning Greco-Roman architecture and vast botanical museum. Students were enthralled by the diverse flora and fauna, gaining a deeper understanding of India’s forest resources and conservation efforts. The adventure continued in Mussoorie, where the students enjoyed a scenic ropeway ride to Gun Hill, the second highest peak in Mussoorie. From the summit, they were treated to breath-taking panoramic views of the Himalayas. The students also had leisure time strolling on the Mall Road, exploring local shops, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the hill station. The trip’s highlight was the time spent in Dhanaulti, where the students participated in an array of adventure activities at the camp. The short trek through the serene forest was a refreshing experience, leading to various challenging activities, such as the Mowgli walk, commando net, Burma bridge and suspension rope. These activities were designed to test their endurance, teamwork, and courage. Evenings in Dhanaulti were equally engaging with a lively dance party and a warm bonfire, allowing students to relax and bond with their peers under the starlit sky. On the final day, the group visited the Dehradun Zoo, where they observed a variety of animals and learnt about wildlife conservation efforts.

