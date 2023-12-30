Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, student wins 3rd prize in declamation

Arshiya Talwaar, Class VIII student of the school, clinched the third position in the declamation contest organised by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) as part of the month-long celebration of World Children’s Day to Veer Bal Diwas-2023. The participants of Hindi Skit, Trisha (Class VII-A), Janvi (Class VII-B), Manya (Class VII-C), Bhargavi (Class VIII-C), Samyra (Class VIII-C), Tarleen Kaur (Class VIII-D), Harshern Kaur(Class VIII-D), Vedansh Sangal (Class VIII-D), Jackson (Class VIII-D), Marvin Sharma (Class VIII-E), Aditya Garg (Class VIII-E) and Siddharth Dutta (Class VIII-C) were also felicitated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT, Chandigarh. The guest of honour was Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration. Special guest was Sanjay Tandon, Chairman Competent Group of
Companies, Chandigarh. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh congratulated the students for this remarkable achievement.
