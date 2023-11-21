Mount Carmel School, Mohali, celebrates Diwali

The school celebrated Diwali. Different activities like diya decoration, card making, rangoli making, Gel candle making and lantern making were conducted for the students of pre-nursery to Class X. A street play, titled ‘Say no to crackers’, was performed by students of Class III to V. Principal Jasleen Kaur Sabharwal addressed the students and encouraged to foster a sense of unity, cultural awareness and festivity among the school community.
