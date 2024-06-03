Mount Carmel School, Palampur

The school got outstanding results of its students in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations. The school continues its tradition of academic excellence with a 100% pass rate this year. In the ICSE (Class X) examinations, 122 students appeared, and all of them passed with flying colours. The top performers are: Saksham Dhiman - 98% (first position), Srijan - 96.4% (second position), and Akshansh Chaudhary - 95.6% (third position). In the ISC (Class XII) examinations, 61 students appeared, and every student passed with more than 70% marks. The top performers are: Ridhima - 96% (first position), Bashika Thakur - 95.5% (second position), and Devansh Sharma - 94.75% third position). The school congratulated all students for their glorious results.
