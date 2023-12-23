Mount Carmel School, Thakurdwara, Palampur

The school organised its annual function. The chief guest was SDM, Palampur, Dr Amit Gularia. The guest of honour was General Manager of all Mount Carmel Schools Father James Mannapuram. Small students of the school presented a colourful programme and entertained the audience. The chief guest praised the children’s programme and boosted the morale of the schoolteachers.
