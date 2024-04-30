Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school organised a class presentation conducted by the students of Class X on the topic ‘Nomophobia’. The assembly began with scripture reading, Lord’s Prayer, special prayer, followed by worship song. Students presented a mime on the topic which depicted the impact of electronic gadgets in our daily life. Students also suggested various ways to overcome nomophobia. Parents, teachers and students also took a pledge to use the electronic gadgets sensibly. The performance put up by students of Class X touched everyone’s heart. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi lauded the students for the awareness on nomophobia.

