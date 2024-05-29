Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, organises folk dance competition

The school organised a folk dance competition “Folk Frenzy”. The event was a jubilant celebration of diversity, rhythm, and the rich heritage of folk dances from across the nation. “We are delighted to announce the launch of our first-ever Folk Dance Competition,” said Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi. “At Mount Carmel, we believe in nurturing not only academic excellence but also a deep appreciation for our cultural heritage. This competition is a testament to our commitment to fostering a sense of unity and respect for diverse traditions among our students,” the principal said. Students dazzled the audience and impressed the panel of judges with their skill, authenticity, and artistic interpretation of folkdance forms. After rigorous deliberation, the winners emerged, shining brightly among the stellar line-up of participants. Beyond the thrill of competition, participants forged lasting memories, friendships, and a deeper understanding of the cultural mosaic that defines our country.
