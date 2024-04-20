Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, organises orientation programme

The school organised an orientation programme tailored specifically for parents of Class XI students. The event provided an invaluable opportunity for parents to gain insight into their child’s educational journey. Parents received a comprehensive overview of the academic curriculum, extracurricular opportunities, and support services available to students. Through engaging presentations and interactive sessions, attendees were able to connect with school faculty and staff, fostering a strong partnership between home and school. School Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi, addressing the audience, reinforced the parents and students to make an informed and appropriate academic decision. The event served as a beacon light to many students and parents as the school assured them full cooperation and support for their future endeavours.

