Mount Carmel Senior Secondary School, Una

The school celebrated its 38th annual day, with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri as the chief guest. Students, dressed in colourful attire, welcomed him with a salute and tilak. Father James Manampuram, General Manager of Mount Carmel School, along with Principal Father Abraham and Director Father Sebastian, inaugurated the event. The celebration began with a prayer dance, followed by captivating performances by the children, including qawwali, nati, and bhangra. The chief guest praised the programme presented by the students, and also inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Club. Prizes were awarded to Amritanshu Chadha, Vasu Kaushal, and Jhalak Tejpal for their outstanding achievements in the ICSE board exams. Deepali Basra, Nishka Pranay, and Mridula were felicitated for excellence in the ISC board exams. Amritanshu Chadha, Vasu Kaushal, and Pratyaksh Sharma, were awarded the Dr. Rakesh Sharma Award of Rs 5100 for excelling in Geography. In a philanthropic gesture, teachers and students contributed Rs 3,28,810 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-affected people in Himachal Pradesh.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una