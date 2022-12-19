Mount Litera Zee School Karnal

The school has been ranked No. 1 in Karnal under the CBSE city wise category in a survey conducted by Education Today. The award ceremony was held in Bangalore to felicitate all Top Schools of India after the survey. Top schools & pre-schools have been selected out of over 1,428 schools that took part in the survey. India School Merit Awards, 2022-23 are based on Jury Rating, Parent's votes and Education Today Analysis (Perception based Survey.