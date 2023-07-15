Mount Litera Zee School students help flood victims

As for the past few days there has been a downpour in the region, a nearby village, Indri, got flooded and its residents were facing tough times. Being a part of Scouts & Guides and as per the instructions of Deep Bedi, guidelines given by the Red Cross Society and Haryana Bharat Scouts and Guides, students of Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal, along with their teachers went to Nirmal Kutia, where food was being cooked for the flood victims. They became a part of the rescue team and packed food packets. It was a wonderful initiative taken by the school as this is how children learn and imbibe the true Scouting spirit which says “Be helpful and serve the needy ones”. Children were highly appreciated by the Red Cross team and also officials of Scouts and Guides for their help.