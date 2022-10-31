MRA Modern Public School, Sector 7, Panchkula

A dental check-up camp was conducted for the students of classes I to X. The camp aimed to check, regulate and maintain the dental wellness of the students and spread awareness regarding dental health and hygiene. "Healthy teeth keep us away from several diseases. Everyone, including teachers and students, must take care of their oral health," said Principal Neetu Arora. Director Rachna Mahajan thanked the dental team.
