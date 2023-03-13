MRR Arya Sr Sec School, Kharindwa

The school organised its annual prize distribution function, wherein successful students in various fields such as sports, education and cultural programmes were honoured. School President Vishnu Bhagwan Gupta, Manager Ram Lal Bansal, member of management Mohinder Kansal, and Principal Bibandeep Kaur distributed the medals, certificates and trophies to the winners. The school President delivered a speech and narrated the story about a squirrel's contribution in building Ram Setu. The Principal appreciated the students for their achievements in different fields. She said sports led to mental and physical development of students so it was absolutely necessary for their bright future.
