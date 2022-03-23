trending

Mt Everest base camp to have high speed Internet soon

Mt Everest base camp to have high speed Internet soon

Kathmandu, March 23

Private sector telecommunication company of Nepal, Ncell is building the world's highest cell phone tower at an altitude of 5,200 metres on Mt. Everest, which will provide dedicated ultra fast 4G connectivity, The Kathmandu Post reported on Wednesday.

The Everest region receives nearly 60,000 trekkers and mountaineers annually. It is a high revenue generating segment of the tourism industry of Nepal because of the allure of the world's highest peak.

The company will erect base transceiver stations (BTS) in at least five locations in the Everest region, ranging in elevation from 3,830 to 5,204 metres above sea level, to serve mountain communities.

"If things go as per our plan, we will have our 4G live in the area by the fourth quarter this year," Ncell said.

"Access to high-speed mobile broadband in the area will support multiple sectors, including tourism. With 4G access, the people from remote areas of the Everest region can take advantage of the opportunities that high-speed mobile connectivity brings. Tourists can share the excitement of their visit to the region and stay connected with their loved ones," according to the news report.

Once there is reliable connectivity, it contributes to creating innovative experiences for consumers, adding values for the tourism sector, the news added.

According to Ncell, an initial report has shown that 4G signal can be received on the Everest summit at 8,848.86 metres. It said the exact result would be known after the test is successful. The Everest base camp already has 4G service but there is no dedicated infrastructure. Improved Internet service will also help in disaster risk management and minimisation as the Sagarmatha or Everest region is located in a geographically remote area, the report said.

The Everest climbers need to spend $35,000 to $90,000 per person depending on the extent of support needed in terms of guides and supplies. This amount includes the cost of the climbing permit of $11,000.

"In the old days, climbers and trekkers used to carry satellite phones, which were expensive and required permits," said Ang Tshering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. "It was a big hassle."

With 4G service, communication up to the summit will be enhanced. Foreign adventure seekers will not be the only ones benefiting from this scheme. It will also create a positive impact on locals in the remote mountainous region, particularly in search and rescue efforts.

"Indeed, it's welcome news," said Sherpa. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third