Mt Litra ZEE School, Karnal

Hindi Pakhwada Utsav was celebrated at the school. The programme was organised by the Hindi Department. Various competitions were held and students from Class I to X took part in it. In Hindi Kavyanjali Competition, Chahat of Class I-A and Paridhi of Class II-B bagged the first position. Harveer Kaur of Class I-A got the second position, while Mounik of Class I-B got the third position. In Class III, Jiya and Neera of Section B got the first and second positions, respectively. Chanakya of Class III-A got the third position. In Class IV, Mannat Bisla and Rabiya Singh of Section A bagged the first and second positions, respectively. Ridham of Class IV-B got the third position. In Class V, Akshay and Unnati of Section B bagged the first position. Smridhi Maan and Yashvardhan Singla got the second position. Shouryavardhan of Class V-A got the third position. In the debate competition, Geetali of Class VII-A bagged the first position and Asmi of Class VII-A got the second position. Arshi of Class VII-B and Aashi of Class VI-B got the third position. Pranjal of Class IX-B, Khwaish of Class VIII-B and Chaitanya bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.
