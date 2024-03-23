Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, celebrates Grandparents’ Day

The school hosted a spectacular carnival to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. The event, brimming with joy and nostalgia, brought together students, staff, and grandparents. The carnival featured an array of captivating activities and entertainment for all ages. From delightful games to foot-tapping performances, every element of the event was designed to celebrate the invaluable role of grandparents in the lives of the students.

Students paid tribute to their grandparents through heartfelt speeches and musical performances. The highlight of the carnival was undoubtedly the lively performances by students, showcasing their talents in dance, music, and drama. Various eatable stalls and swings were also set up in the arena.

Headmistress Shalini Grover talked about the achievements and development programmes of the school’s academic and extra-curricular activities. Director Shashi Bathla said, “Elders are the strong foundation of our society, who are showing the right path to the family and society with the lamp of ethics and ideals by imparting good values to the society through children.” Principal Seema Kataria said at a time when both the parents are working, the elders spread an ideal culture in the children through the stories and their experiences. She expressed a heartfelt gratitude to all the grandparents for their unwavering support and love.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar