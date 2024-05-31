Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, organises graduation ceremony

The school organised a graduation ceremony for Class XII. Vice-Chairman Dr Ramesh Kumar graced the occasion. The students have achieved 100% result in all the streams. All the students were honoured with appreciation certificates and valedictory. The extravaganza culminated by the inspiring speeches of the students. Out of the total 205 students in Class XII, 22 students in science, 13 students in commerce and four students in humanities got more than 90% marks. As many as 42 students in science, 31 students in commerce and five students in humanities scored more than 80%. As many as 25 students in science, 55 students in commerce and three students in humanities got above 75%. In commerce stream, Riya got the first position in the school with 96.8% marks, followed by Jasleen Kaur and Jiya Narang with 95% and 93.4% marks, respectively. In science stream, Abhinav Sharma stood first scoring 97%, Nandini Rana stood second with 94.8% and Kushagra Vashisth claimed the third position with 94.6% marks. In humanities, Maitryee stood first scoring 97%, Bhumi Chawla and Vanisha stood second with 91.4% and Garima stood third with 90.8%.

