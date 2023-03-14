Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanangar

The school organised a programme to celebrate Women’s Day. The day began with lighting of the lamp. Dr Anju Bajpai, Executive Director, Utthan, was the special guest of the day. The school honoured its former employee Promila and alumni Vaishali Arora (Hr Generalist and Regional Welfare Officer), Charu Sharma (UX designer), Shivangi Kaushik (Chartered Accoutant) .They shared their journey from their struggling point to the successful top. Sudha Anand beautifully explained the strength in every woman to bring a constructive change. Dr Anju Bajpai emphasised on the role of woman in the society. Principal Seema Kataria propounded her thoughts and urged all to utilise their powers by bringing a positive change in their students. She motivated everyone to prove themselves by their dedicated and healthy attitude. Director Shashi Bathla made the teachers feel the importance of the day and give their hundred per cent to bring a healthy mind set in society for girls and women.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
Opposition set to corner govt on Adani issue in Parliament
The govt’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy...
US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour
The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...
Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend
The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...