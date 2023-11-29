Mukand Public School, Model Town

To make the students aware of the ill effects of bullying and violence, a counselling session was conducted by Mukta Sharma for the students of classes III to V at the school. The students were informed about its harmful effects and how to respond in a particular situation. The students shared their problems and listened to the advice given by the expert. They also took a pledge to neither tolerate bullying nor bully others. Principal Monika Sharma said such informative sessions help the students to groom themselves psychologically.
