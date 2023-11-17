MUN at DAV Public School, Patiala

The DAV MUN 2023 started with great enthusiasm on the school premises. The mega two-day event witnessed 303 delegates from different schools of Patiala, Nabha, Samana, Rajpura and Chandigarh. Principal Vivek Tiwari along with the social science department staff welcomed chief guest Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra (Special Adviser to South Sudan, Guinea- Bissau and Lesotho and to the Ladakh Autonomous Councils in Kargil & Leh). The programme started with ceremonial lightning of lamp of knowledge followed by DAV Anthem. The programme was embellished with impeccable dance and singing performance. Later, executive members of committees — UNGA, AIPPM, UNCSW, UNHCR and UNSC — put emphasis on various global issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just ...