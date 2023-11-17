MUN at DAV Public School, Patiala

The DAV MUN 2023 started with great enthusiasm on the school premises. The mega two-day event witnessed 303 delegates from different schools of Patiala, Nabha, Samana, Rajpura and Chandigarh. Principal Vivek Tiwari along with the social science department staff welcomed chief guest Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra (Special Adviser to South Sudan, Guinea- Bissau and Lesotho and to the Ladakh Autonomous Councils in Kargil & Leh). The programme started with ceremonial lightning of lamp of knowledge followed by DAV Anthem. The programme was embellished with impeccable dance and singing performance. Later, executive members of committees — UNGA, AIPPM, UNCSW, UNHCR and UNSC — put emphasis on various global issues.

