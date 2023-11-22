MUN at St. Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

The school organised its first-ever Model United Nations (MUN) session for the primary wing, involving students from classes III, IV and V. The event took place on the school premises and witnessed enthusiastic participation from young delegates. The opening ceremony was graced by Reverend Father Ambrose, the school manager, who delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the importance of MUN. School Principal, Sr. Siji, shared her excitement about this innovative initiative, underlining the school’s commitment to provide a well-rounded education. She urged the students to engage actively in the MUN and grasp the opportunity to learn about global issues, diplomacy, and teamwork. The school coordinators, led by Babita Gupta, played a pivotal role in motivating the young delegates. The MUN session for the primary wing has generated significant enthusiasm among the students, who are eager to represent various nations and discuss critical global issues.
