Musical Munchkins at Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

Students of classes UKG and I, staff and Principal Poonamjit Kaur the school hosted its Annual Event- 'Musical Munchkins'. They welcomed the little toddlers, as well as the parents, staff and the Herdip Nama, Principal, Small Wonders School, for a musical euphony. The Wonderites enthralled the audience with their melodious songs on the theme - 'Music, transcends all boundaries, its unparalleled ability to touch our hearts, evoke emotions, and bring people together.' Principal Poonamjit Kaur expressed her gratitude towards everyone present.

