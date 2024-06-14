 My Corner: The magic spoon : The Tribune India

My Corner: The magic spoon

My Corner: The magic spoon


Twinkie the pixie was walking down the road in Treats village in Fairyland. He was going to his good friend Betsy’s house. Betsy and her sister Lucy had invited him to tea.

When he reached their house, they welcomed him warmly and led him to the dining room. Twinkie was, however, surprised to find only three empty plates on the dining table. There was no sign of food anywhere!

“Where is the food?” exclaimed Twinkie.

“It is ready,” answered Betsy with a smile, and she went into the kitchen and brought a blue, porcelain spoon. Twinkie looked at it in great astonishment. “Do I have to eat this spoon?” he asked Lucy, and she giggled.

“No, this is a magic spoon! It has a special power which can give each person their favourite food. It was given to us by our grandfather who was a great magician,” explained Lucy.

‘Wow!’, said Twinkie. He thought how lucky Lucy and Betsy were, as they could always have their favourite food whenever they wanted. He suddenly felt a twinge of jealousy.

“Do you ever cook anything then Betsy?” asked Twinkie.

“Of course I cook. This spoon is only use for guests,” said Betsy.

Then Betsy tapped the spoon thrice on Twinkie’s plate and uttered a magic spell.

“Magic spoon, magic spoon,

Do give me enough food.”

Immediately, Twinkie’s favourite food, a chocolate cake appeared on his plate! He could not believe his eyes. It was made of rich dark chocolate and had light cream icing. Twinkie smacked his lips and immediately gobbled it up.

After the meal, they chatted for a while but Twinkie’s mind was always on the spoon. Finally, Twinkie was about to leave, he asked Betsy, “Can you please lend me this magic spoon just for a day Betsy?”

But Betsy shook her head. Twinkie was annoyed, got up frowning and left after a sad goodbye.

The next day, Twinkie wanted to have bread and butter for breakfast. But he had no bread and was too lazy to bake some. Suddenly he had an idea. Why not take Betsy’s magic spoon?

He went along to Betsy’s house and peeped in through the window. There was no one inside. Lucy and Betsy had gone for a walk.

So, Twinkie stealthily climbed in through an open window, stole the spoon from the kitchen and went back to his house. Soon he was sitting before a plate of warm bread slathered with creamy butter.

After breakfast, he went back to their house to return the spoon. But now, Betsy and Lucy had returned home. But Twinkie did not know this. He silently jumped into the kitchen through the open window, opened the cupboard and returned the spoon to its place.

Just as he was about to climb out of the window, Lucy came into the kitchen and spotted him. She was shocked to find him there and called Betsy over. Betsy stared at him so fiercely that Twinkie started to tremble in fear like a leaf.

Betsy and Lucy decided to punish Twinkie for stealing from their house. So, they made him work in their garden for a month. This was a job he hated because it made his hands and clothes dirty. But he had no other choice.

Now, I am sure that Twinkie the naughty pixie has learned a good lesson and will never ever steal again, will he?

Srinjoni, Class VII, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

