My love of nature

I love the sound of birds
so early in the morn,
I like the sound of puppies
soon after they are born.
I love the smell of flowers
and the taste of honey from bees.
I love the sound the wind makes
when it’s blowing through the trees.
I love the way the sky looks
on a bright and sunny day,
and even when it’s rainy,
I love the shades of gray.
I love the smell of the ocean,
the sound of waves upon the sand,
I love the feel of seashells
and how they look in my hand.
And when the sun is gone,
I love the moon that shines so bright,
I love the sounds of crickets
and other creatures of the night.
So when I lay me down to sleep,
I thank the Lord above,
For all the things of nature and more,
all the things I love.
Bhargvi, Class VIII, DAV Public School, Dharmsala
