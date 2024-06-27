My love of nature

I love the sound of birds

so early in the morn,

I like the sound of puppies

soon after they are born.

I love the smell of flowers

and the taste of honey from bees.

I love the sound the wind makes

when it’s blowing through the trees.

I love the way the sky looks

on a bright and sunny day,

and even when it’s rainy,

I love the shades of gray.

I love the smell of the ocean,

the sound of waves upon the sand,

I love the feel of seashells

and how they look in my hand.

And when the sun is gone,

I love the moon that shines so bright,

I love the sounds of crickets

and other creatures of the night.

So when I lay me down to sleep,

I thank the Lord above,

For all the things of nature and more,

all the things I love.

Bhargvi, Class VIII, DAV Public School, Dharmsala