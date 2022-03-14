Student friendly

Namma Metro puts off work at night due to school exams

Namma Metro puts off work at night due to school exams

IStock

Bengaluru, March 14

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has put off 'Namma Metro' work during nights considering requests by the parents of students who claimed that the overnight construction work disturbed their wards, who are writing exams.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez made the announcement on Monday despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai giving deadline for completion of Phase -2 Namma Metro works in Bengaluru by 2024.

BMRCL had been carrying out 24x7 works to expedite the completion of the work. However, the construction work has robbed away the sleep of residents of surrounding areas. It has also majorly affected the children who are giving their exams.

The work had been stopped everywhere, including the important route Silk Board to K.R.Puram. Public are complaining about loud noise during excavation for installing Metro pillers.

BMRCL now will reserve the night for transportation of required materials and equipment. "BMRCL received phone calls from parents raising their concerns on impact of Metro work during nights on children. The kids are preparing for exams at their homes. Hence, we had asked them suggest timings for work. The public have consented to carry out works till 10 p.m," he explained.

"The Namma Metro works will be carried out between 6 a.m and 10 p.m. We have sought permission from the Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police Department to transport materials and equipment during the day. We have obtained permission in this regard," he said.

"We will carry out the work without causing trouble to people and complete BMRCL works without causing inconvenience," he said. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

4
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

5
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

6
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

7
Punjab

Election commission announces Rajya Sabha poll schedule for 5 seats in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

Ditching AAP at 11th hour cost Ashu Banger dear

9
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu behind defeat: Ex-minister Balbir Sidhu

10
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweets a photo...

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan in larger conspiracy case

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala