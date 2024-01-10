Nankana Sahib Public School Gill Park, Ludhiana

With the advent of New Year, the school organised an interactive session-cum-workshop for the school teachers on its . The guest lecture was delivered by Shiksha Ratan recipient Dr Jaswinder Singh, a lecturer of physics at Government Senior Secondary School Kalyan, Patiala. He explained the philosophy of education by Guru Nanak Dev. Dr Singh said, “ The biggest challenge a teacher faces is how to make students sit in class attentively. The problem-creator students are always problem-solvers. If you handle such children you can handle anything while teaching.” He laid emphasis on the role of a teacher in a student’s formative years and how students who respect their teachers do well in future. He urged the students to appreciate the efforts made by teachers everyday.
