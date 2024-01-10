Nankana Sahib Public School Gill Park, Ludhiana

With the advent of New Year, the school organised an interactive session-cum-workshop for the school teachers on its . The guest lecture was delivered by Shiksha Ratan recipient Dr Jaswinder Singh, a lecturer of physics at Government Senior Secondary School Kalyan, Patiala. He explained the philosophy of education by Guru Nanak Dev. Dr Singh said, “ The biggest challenge a teacher faces is how to make students sit in class attentively. The problem-creator students are always problem-solvers. If you handle such children you can handle anything while teaching.” He laid emphasis on the role of a teacher in a student’s formative years and how students who respect their teachers do well in future. He urged the students to appreciate the efforts made by teachers everyday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdwara Nankana Sahib