Nankana Sahib Public Sen Sec School, Khasi Kalan

Students of Class XII were taken to the Punjab National Bank and explained in detail about the operations of the bank. Bank Manager Vikas Narula told the students about the transactions taking place in the bank. They were made to fill forms to deposit and withdraw money and the bank staff informed the children about the current schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toll in Andhra Pradesh train accident rises to 13
50 people injured
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders