National Sports Day observed at Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

To mark the National Sports Day several activities were organised at the school to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship and love for sports among the students and to enhance their physical and social skills. Students of classes VI to XII participated in sports activities such as tug of war, slow-cycling race, three-legged race, lemon- spoon race, etc. All four houses — Ignis, Terra, Ventus and Aqua — participated in different sports activities. In the three-legged race, Tushar and Akhil of Aqua house bagged the first position. Niharika of Ventus house got first position in lemon-spoon race. In slow cycling, Kartik of Terra house came first. In tug of war, (boys) Terra House was the winner and Aqua House became the first runner-up. Girls of Ventus house got the first position in tug of war and Ignis house was runner-up. Principal Dr Mamta Verma addressed the students later and talked about the significance of the day.
