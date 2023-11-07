National Unity Day observed at KV 2, Jalandhar Cantt.

The school celebrated National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event commenced with a spirited “Run for Unity”, symbolising the harmony that binds our diverse nation. A solemn pledge, emphasising the values of unity and integrity, set the tone for the day. The school resonated with inspiring speeches, stirring patriotic melodies, and heartfelt poems, all dedicated to promoting the essence of national integration. Principal Ravinder Kumar encouraged students to emulate Sardar Patel’s ideals, emphasising the importance of unity and harmony.