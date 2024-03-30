Nationwide Holi celebrations at EuroKids preschools

Euro Kids hosted a joyous nationwide celebration of Holi across its more than 50 centres. This colourful festivity aimed at introducing toddlers to the spirit of camaraderie, creativity, and cultural heritage while fostering a sense of joy and inclusivity within the preschool. More than 1,000 students enthusiastically participated in these festivities. Engaging activities and interactive sessions organised on the occasion aimed to instil a sense of appreciation for cultural heritage and environmental responsibility among toddlers. The mini Holi carnival was at the heart of the festivities, where families indulged in traditional colour play, music and interactive games. Emphasising eco-friendliness, the schools encouraged use of natural colours and flowers during the celebration. A highlight of the event was the collaborative painting activity, fostering teamwork among toddlers. Storytelling sessions, accompanied by colourful props and vibrant colours, illuminated the cultural significance of Holi in a child-friendly manner.

