Nav Durga Public School, Safidon

Students celebrated Veer Bal Diwas in memory of martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzade. Songs were sung by young students praising their valiant sacrifices. The school paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh and the Chaar Sahibzade with utmost respect and love in hearts.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sahibzadas #Sikhs #Veer Bal Diwas