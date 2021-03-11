Nav Jyoti Public School, Ramsheshar

World Environment Day was celebrated by students of the school. A campaign themed 'Only one Earth' was organised; students formed different groups and made banners that bore slogans like ‘Tree is our best friend’ ‘Trees are the noblest works of God’ etc. Students also had with them saplings of various kinds of trees. Pushpender Kumar, Principal of school, asked the students and staff members to plant at least one sapling in their life and take of it.