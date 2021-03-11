Nav Jyoti Public School, Ramsheshar

World Environment Day was celebrated by students of the school. A campaign themed 'Only one Earth' was organised; students formed different groups and made banners that bore slogans like ‘Tree is our best friend’ ‘Trees are the noblest works of God’ etc. Students also had with them saplings of various kinds of trees. Pushpender Kumar, Principal of school, asked the students and staff members to plant at least one sapling in their life and take of it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...