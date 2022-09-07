Navjot wins medals in shot put

Navjot Singh of St. Joseph's Sen. Sec. School, Chandigarh, once again made the school and city proud by winning gold medals in the shot put and the discus throw categories at the Chandigarh Sub Junior and Junior State Athletics Championship (2022-23). Navjot Singh has qualified for the 33rd North Zone Junior Athletics Championship (2022-23) to be held in Karnal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...