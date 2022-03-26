Navya bags rank 3 in U-19 Girls national-level squash competition

School Web Desk

Noida, March 26

Navya Gupta, a student of Class XII at Pathways School Noida, won third position in the national level squash competition organised by the Squash Racket Federation of India (SRFI) in the Under-19 Girls category. She claimed one of the leading spots in the country, owing to her consistent practice sessions and dedication toward the sport. Her perseverance helped her beat the number 1 seed in the competition in her age group. The school authorities congratulated the students and thanked her parents and teachers for their support and cooperation in her journey towards success.